Aiming to consolidate leadership in electric 2W segment: TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company aims to consolidate its leadership in the Indian electric two-wheeler market and is looking to address evolving customer needs with the launch of its third offering, TVS Orbiter, senior company officials said on Thursday.
The company launched its new electric scooter TVS Orbiter at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, inclusive of PM e-Drive scheme, Bengaluru).
With six lakh happy EV riders, along with one of the largest sales and service networks across the country, TVS Motor is now the number one EV manufacturer in India, TVS Motor Company Senior Vice-President, Head Commuter and EV Business, Aniruddha Haldar said in a virtual launch of the new product.
"This has happened across our marquee brands like TVS iQube and TVS X...," he added.
Haldar further said, "We are committed to consolidating our leadership in the EV space, driving India's electric mobility journey with a strong foundation of trust and innovation. Guided by the evolving needs of our customers, the TVS Orbiter represents our next step in redefining urban commuting." The TVS Orbiter is powered by a 3.1 kWh battery with a range of 158 km on single charge and has features such as cruise control, hill hold assist, a 34-litre boot space, and a host of connected features. It is aimed at the urban commuter segment.
"With TVS Orbiter, we are expanding our EV ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in India. We remain committed to strengthening our global presence, and offering solutions that contribute to a cleaner, sustainable, and smarter future," TVS Motor Company President, India 2W Business, Gaurav Gupta, said.
In the Indian electric two-two-wheeler market TVS Motor competes with the likes of Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Ola Electric among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app