Home / Companies / News / Aiming to consolidate leadership in electric 2W segment: TVS Motor

Aiming to consolidate leadership in electric 2W segment: TVS Motor

In the Indian electric two-two-wheeler market TVS Motor competes with the likes of Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Ola Electric among others

TVS Motor company
TVS Motor Company aims to consolidate its leadership in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company aims to consolidate its leadership in the Indian electric two-wheeler market and is looking to address evolving customer needs with the launch of its third offering, TVS Orbiter, senior company officials said on Thursday.

The company launched its new electric scooter TVS Orbiter at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, inclusive of PM e-Drive scheme, Bengaluru).

With six lakh happy EV riders, along with one of the largest sales and service networks across the country, TVS Motor is now the number one EV manufacturer in India, TVS Motor Company Senior Vice-President, Head Commuter and EV Business, Aniruddha Haldar said in a virtual launch of the new product.

"This has happened across our marquee brands like TVS iQube and TVS X...," he added.

Haldar further said, "We are committed to consolidating our leadership in the EV space, driving India's electric mobility journey with a strong foundation of trust and innovation. Guided by the evolving needs of our customers, the TVS Orbiter represents our next step in redefining urban commuting."  The TVS Orbiter is powered by a 3.1 kWh battery with a range of 158 km on single charge and has features such as cruise control, hill hold assist, a 34-litre boot space, and a host of connected features. It is aimed at the urban commuter segment.

"With TVS Orbiter, we are expanding our EV ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in India. We remain committed to strengthening our global presence, and offering solutions that contribute to a cleaner, sustainable, and smarter future," TVS Motor Company President, India 2W Business, Gaurav Gupta, said.

In the Indian electric two-two-wheeler market TVS Motor competes with the likes of Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Ola Electric among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

A23 parent Head Digital Works moves K'taka HC against new online gaming law

India must not give in to US's 'bullying': Maruti Suzuki chairman

Nykaa's owner FSN E-Commerce eyes expansion in Britain, global markets

Adani Group posts record Rs 90,572 cr ebitda; leverage at 2.6x of ebitda

Sunsure Energy, NVVN sign 500 MWh BESS pact for power supply to UPPCL

Topics :TVS MotorTVS Motor Companytwo wheelers

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story