Aiming to consolidate leadership in electric 2W segment: TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company aims to consolidate its leadership in the Indian electric two-wheeler market and is looking to address evolving customer needs with the launch of its third offering, TVS Orbiter, senior company officials said on Thursday.

The company launched its new electric scooter TVS Orbiter at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, inclusive of PM e-Drive scheme, Bengaluru).

With six lakh happy EV riders, along with one of the largest sales and service networks across the country, TVS Motor is now the number one EV manufacturer in India, TVS Motor Company Senior Vice-President, Head Commuter and EV Business, Aniruddha Haldar said in a virtual launch of the new product.

"This has happened across our marquee brands like TVS iQube and TVS X...," he added. Haldar further said, "We are committed to consolidating our leadership in the EV space, driving India's electric mobility journey with a strong foundation of trust and innovation. Guided by the evolving needs of our customers, the TVS Orbiter represents our next step in redefining urban commuting." The TVS Orbiter is powered by a 3.1 kWh battery with a range of 158 km on single charge and has features such as cruise control, hill hold assist, a 34-litre boot space, and a host of connected features. It is aimed at the urban commuter segment.