TVS Orbiter launched at ₹99,900 with cruise control, connected features

Priced at ₹99,900, the TVS Orbiter offers 158 km IDC range, cruise control, 34-litre boot, hill-hold assist and advanced connected features under the PM e-Drive scheme

The Orbiter is available in Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper.
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
TVS Motor Company, on Thursday, launched its new electric scooter, the TVS Orbiter, at a price of ₹99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, inclusive of the PM e-Drive scheme).
 
The TVS Orbiter combines several segment-first features such as a 158 kilometre IDC range, cruise control, 34-litre boot space, hill-hold assist, and advanced connected features.
 
It is packed with features like a connected mobile app, front LED headlamp with visor, and a coloured LCD cluster with incoming call display, designed to enhance customer convenience. Its 3.1 kWh battery and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency deliver extended range with stable and efficient performance.
 
Gaurav Gupta, President, India Two-Wheeler Business, TVS Motor Company, said: “At TVS Motor, we are driven by unwavering focus on technology and customer-centric innovation. Leveraging our engineering expertise and advanced capabilities, we are building products that set global benchmarks in quality, performance, and safety.”
 
“With TVS Orbiter, we are expanding our EV ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in India. We remain committed to strengthening our global presence, and offering solutions that contribute to a cleaner, sustainable, and smarter future,” he added.
 
Equipped with a 3.1 kWh battery, the scooter delivers an IDC range of 158 km. Its aerodynamic design improves stability and energy performance, while the 14-inch front wheel paired with a dynamic rear configuration ensures grip, precise handling, and confident manoeuvrability in urban environments. The upright ergonomic handlebar further enhances ride dynamics, offering superior comfort and effortless control.
 
Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President — Head Commuter and EV Business and Head Corporate Brand and Media, TVS Motor Company, said: “We are committed to consolidating our leadership in the EV space, driving India’s electric mobility journey with a strong foundation of trust and innovation. Guided by the evolving needs of our customers, the TVS Orbiter represents our next step in redefining urban commuting.”
 
He added: “It combines everyday practicality with advanced technology, enhanced aerodynamic efficiency, spacious comfort, and segment-first features. We are confident that TVS Orbiter will set new benchmarks in this segment, making sustainable mobility both accessible and aspirational.”
 
At its core, the Orbiter follows a modern, purposeful design philosophy that balances aesthetics and function. The 845 mm long flat-form seat ensures comfort for both rider and pillion, while the 290 mm straight-line footboard provides ample legroom. The wide and upright handlebar offers an ergonomic posture, making rides effortless. It also includes 34-litre under-seat storage, large enough to fit two helmets.

Topics :TVS MotorTVS Motor CompanyElectric Vehicles

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

