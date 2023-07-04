The second tranche of $520 million is expected to be raised in August, as REC has applied to the nation’s central bank for approval, they said. Both parts have a five-year maturity and the margin is set to be 130 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

The state-owned company’s fundraising via external commercial borrowing is split in two tranches, with the first expected to close this month amounting to $505 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.