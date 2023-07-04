Home / Companies / News / Power sector lender REC set to raise $1 bn via loans to fund infra projects

Power sector lender REC set to raise $1 bn via loans to fund infra projects

The state-owned company's fundraising via external commercial borrowing is split in two tranches, with the first expected to close this month amounting to $505 million

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Divya Patil and Saikat Das
REC Ltd., one of the biggest lenders to India’s power sector, is set to raise about $1 billion through term loans to help fund infrastructure projects, according to people familiar with the matter. 
 
The state-owned company’s fundraising via external commercial borrowing is split in two tranches, with the first expected to close this month amounting to $505 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.
The second tranche of $520 million is expected to be raised in August, as REC has applied to the nation’s central bank for approval, they said. Both parts have a five-year maturity and the margin is set to be 130 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. 

REC’s borrowings come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces national elections in early 2024, has made infrastructure core element of his nation-building agenda. A World Bank report last year estimated the country needs to spend $840 billion over the next 15 years on urban infrastructure to meet the needs of its fast-growing population. 
The loan proceeds will be used to finance power, infrastructure and logistics projects, the people said. Lenders include Axis Bank Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, HSBC Holdings Plc and State Bank of India.  

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result?

Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

HSBC planning to add 30 private bankers in fresh India wealth push

Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside

Project lender Ethos aims to deploy $1 bn for lending in India over 5 yrs

PhonePe's ONDC app Pincode goes live in 10 cities, to expand services

Bank of Baroda's new CEO looks to cut cost-to-income ratio to 40%

Now you can use FASTag on car to pay for parking spot at Varanasi airport

Sebi asks law firm representing Zee founders against it to return briefs

Topics :RECPower SectorBank of Baroda

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story