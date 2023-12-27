Home / Companies / News / Power utility firm CESC approves proposal to raise Rs 300 cr through NCDs

Power utility firm CESC approves proposal to raise Rs 300 cr through NCDs

Under the first issuance, 20,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 200 crore, will be issued on a private placement basis

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Power utility firm CESC Ltd board has approved the issuance of 30,000 non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis to raise Rs 300 crore.

Under the first issuance, 20,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 200 crore, will be issued on a private placement basis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the second tranche, 10,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 100 crore, will be issued on a private placement basis.

The committee of the Board, at its meeting held today (Wednesday), has approved the issue of the following secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, a BSE filing stated.

Also Read

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

CESC reports more than 21% rise in Q1 profit on strong power demand

Vedanta Ltd to raise up to Rs 3,400 crore via non-convertible debentures

Vivriti Capital to raise Rs 500 cr via non-convertible debentures on Aug 18

Arka Fincap aims to raise Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures

CCI clears stake acquisition deal in Reliance Capital by IndusInd bank

In non-cigarettes push, how ITC built more than 25 FMCG mother brands

PCBL Ltd receive CCI approval for Aquapharm Chemicals acquisition

RBI approves CS Rajan's appointment as Kotak Mahindra Bank chairman

FirstCry's consolidated net loss widens to Rs 486 crore this fiscal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CESC LimitedCESCCompanies

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story