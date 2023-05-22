Home / Companies / News / Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

According to HarperCollins, the collaboration with Pratilpi will bring a whole lot of new audience to the selected 200 titles

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 200 fiction titles of publishing house HarperCollins will be available at Pratilipi, announced the digital storytelling platform on Monday.

The e-books, both in Hindi and English, will be available on the platform starting June.

"Pratilipi currently gives the readers an access to over 10 million stories on our platform and with the new partnership (with HarperCollins), we are looking forward to expanding our existing catalogue to give our subscribers more quality content to consume. This is just a first step in our partnership and we look forward to taking this relationship further by adding more books in the future," said Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pratilipi, in a statement.

The selected titles include "Do Log" by Gulzar, "The Living Mountain" by Amitav Ghosh, "Nar Nareeshwar" by Perumal Murugan, "A Hundred Little Flames" by Preeti Shenoy, "The Vault of Vishnu" by Ashwin Sanghi, "Dopehri" by Pankaj Kapur and "One Arranged Murder" by Chetan Bhagat.

According to HarperCollins, the collaboration with Pratilpi will bring a whole lot of new audience to the selected 200 titles.

"HarperCollins has been publishing the highest quality of books for over 30 years in India and we remain equally excited and committed to take the works of our authors to as wide an audience as possible. We see this collaboration as an opportunity that adds a lot of value to this vision of ours," said Rahul Dixit, senior vice-president HarperCollins Publishers India.

Also Read

Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here

HarperCollins Publishers, striking workers agree to federal mediation

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

UGC prepares to conduct undergraduate exams in 12 Indian languages

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns following a sting operation

Jet Airways case: NCLAT to pass order on JKC's plea against SBI on May 30

NCLAT upholds NCLT order admitting Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency

L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Indian, offshore markets

Ex-SoftBank Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent board director

Jet Airways revival: NCLAT to rule on consortium plea against SBI on May 30

Topics :HarperCollinse-bookcompany

First Published: May 22 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story