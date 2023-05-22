Home / Companies / News / L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Indian, offshore markets

L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Indian, offshore markets

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it has bagged large orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in the domestic and offshore markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Indian, offshore markets

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged large orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in the domestic and offshore markets.

The power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business of its arm Larsen & Toubro Construction has secured large orders to be set up on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, it said in a statement.

In Saudi Arabia, the business has secured two orders to establish 380kV overhead power transmission lines connecting prominent cities situated on the Red Sea coast. Another order is to design, supply, and construct a 380kV substation in the central region of Saudi Arabia, the company said.

"In India, the PT&D business continued its winning streak in the Revamped Reforms Based and Results-Linked Distribution Sector (RDSS) Scheme projects with fresh orders from a prominent Gujarat DISCOM. The scope of work involves modernization and development of distribution infrastructure in three districts of Gujarat's southern region," it said.

According to the company's classification, projects of Rs 2,500-5,000 crore are large orders.

Also Read

Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement

US prez Joe Biden dispatching top aide to meet with Saudi crown prince

India, Saudi Arabia discuss aspects of enhancing bilateral coordination

Pakistan gets Saudi Arabia's green signal for provision of $2 billion

Saudi, Iranian FMs meet in China, signaling warming of ties after 7 years

Ex-SoftBank Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent board director

Jet Airways revival: NCLAT to rule on consortium plea against SBI on May 30

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Topics :Larsen & Toubro (L&T)L&T

First Published: May 22 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story