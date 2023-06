Awiros was selected as a winner of an innovation challenge that was launched in 2019. The event had seen participation of 60 Indian and global start-ups in the domain of computer vision, AI and machine learning.

Engine maker Pratt & Whitney (P&W) has collaborated with an Indian start-up, Awiros, to launch an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-based aircraft engine analysis tool.

The tool called ‘Percept’ is a computer vision product that operates on top of a video intelligence operating system. It has a cloud-based interface that will allow users to capture images and videos of aircraft engines on their mobile devices and receive real-time responses on availability of parts. This would enable faster and cost-efficient turnaround of leased engine assets, P&W said in a press release.



Instead of an employee having to examine an engine and check part-by-part, the tool automates this inspection, and reduces time taken by nearly 90 per cent. Awiros’ idea was evaluated through 2020-21 and is expected to be launched commercially later this year, the engine-maker added.