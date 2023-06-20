Home / Companies / News / Time ripe for Airbus, Boeing to plan India factory: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Time ripe for Airbus, Boeing to plan India factory: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Conditions 'ripe' for leap of faith by both jetmakers as India's fast-growing aeronautical industry reaches 'inflexion point'

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Time ripe for Airbus, Boeing to plan India factory: Jyotiraditya Scindia

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

‘The time is ripe’ for Airbus and Boeing to look at India in terms of setting up facilities to manufacture commercial aircraft, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday. His comments came a day after IndiGo placed the world’s largest-ever single-tranche plane order with Airbus.
Air India had in February placed an order for 470 aircraft — 250 with Airbus and 220 with Boeing — which would be a mix of narrow-body and wide-body planes.

IndiGo on Monday placed an order with Airbus for 500 A320 family of aircraft, which are narrow-body planes.
When asked by Business Standard if Airbus should establish a manufacturing facility in India, considering these two giant orders, Scindia replied: “I do not think it would be right for me to advise Airbus on what it should do in terms of international strategy. That is for Airbus and Boeing to decide. But I think the time is ripe to look at India (to establish a manufacturing facility).”

The minister added that Airbus has already “looked” at India. “The proof of the pudding is in the eating,” he said.
The C295 (military aircraft) facility is the first major step Airbus has taken in terms of setting up a manufacturing facility in India. It will be set up in Vadodara, and the Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone for it. “Airbus is already here,” he stated at a press conference.

In September 2021, India sealed a nearly Rs. 21,000 crore deal with Airbus to procure 56 C295 transport aircraft to replace the ageing Avro 748 planes of the Indian Air Force. Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver 16 C295 planes from its Spain facility within four years, and subsequently, the remaining 40 planes will be manufactured in Vadodara, in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems.
The minister had last month said that Indian carriers must have greater wide-body planes in their fleet so that they can operate a higher number of international flights, empowering India to become a civil aviation focal point.

A wide-body plane has a bigger fuel tank, allowing it to fly long distances like the India-US route.
IndiGo’s Monday order is only for narrow-bodied planes.

“This (IndiGo order) is a landmark event in the realm of civil aviation, but I do not think we should look at the fine print in terms of narrow-bodied versus wide-bodied because it is no longer a black-and-white area. It is a grey area. For instance, the A321s have an aeronautical range of roughly 3,800 nautical miles, and the A321XLR can go up to 5,000 nautical miles,” said Scindia.
“That provides you with the bandwidth and the range to be able to fly these aircraft internationally as well. It is IndiGo’s decision eventually, but I think it has somewhere stated it is looking at wide-bodied aircraft. It has already wet-leased some wide-bodied planes, and they are in operation today. I do not think you should sign on the dotted line just yet,” he added.

The minister called IndiGo’s order a new point of inflexion.
“The latest order by IndiGo talks of the potential this sector holds, not just for the airlines but also for the people who desire to travel by air,” he stated.

The expanded fleet of IndiGo and Air India will assist India in becoming a civil aviation nucleus. He said that Delhi airport would become the first hub in India. He also talked about supply-chain issues that engine and plane manufacturers are facing right now.
“We are very clearly facing them (supply-chain issues). As Covid-19 eases, these issues are expected to get resolved,” he added.


Also Read

IndiGo hits new peak post 500 Airbus aircraft order; experts see 28% upside

Air India order accounts for 25% of Boeing, Airbus pre-Covid book

Air India firms up $70 bn orders for 470 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus

Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

Air India firms up $70 bn orders for 470 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus

CPSEs can now import Chinese solar modules; NTPC to benefit the most

Possible to make new Covid strain vax in 100 days: Gennova BioPharma

Reliance tops Hurun's list of most valuable private sector companies

Air India buys 470 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing at Paris air show

Topics :Airbus BoeingJyotiraditya Scindia

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story