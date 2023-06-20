Mission 2025: Adani group eyes 90% Ebitda via infrastructure business

Of the infrastructure business, 49 per cent of the profits are currently contributed by energy and utility, another 25 per cent by transport and rest by cement and logistics businesses. This will go up substantially as several new projects like Navi Mumbai airport and other projects get commissioned and contribute to the overall Ebitda pie, bankers were told. Higher contribution by infrastructure business to overall Ebitda pie would give stable cash flows to the group which can be used to repay debt or for more capex, officials said



The Adani group will be generating almost 90 percent of its Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) from infrastructure business by 2025 as compared to 83 per cent generated from these businesses currently, top company officials told bankers recently.