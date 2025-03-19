Premium tyres market to treble in 3-5 years: CEAT MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee

Amid pressures on margins with rising prices of natural rubber, tyre companies are increasingly focusing on premium tyres that offer better margins and are a fast-growing segment in the domestic market. Mumbai-based tyre maker CEAT, which launched its new SuperDrive range of tyres on Wednesday, targeted at luxury sedans and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), expects premium tyres to contribute more than 30 per cent of its passenger car radial (PCR) sales in the next three to five years.

Speaking to Business Standard, Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer of CEAT, said that at the moment, premium tyres (tyres above 17 inches) constitute roughly 8-10 per cent of the domestic market, which has the potential to grow up to 30-40 per cent in the next three to five years. “At CEAT, the premium range contributes around 8-10 per cent of our PCR sales, and we expect that to cross 30 per cent of sales in the next three to five years,” he added.

Around 2.4 million PCRs are sold every month in the domestic market, and CEAT enjoys a 16 per cent share of this. At the moment, commercial vehicle tyres and passenger vehicle tyres are split 50:50 in CEAT’s sales. PCR sales account for around 20 per cent of passenger vehicle tyres at the moment for the company. Banerjee said that margins are obviously better in premium tyres. “At the moment, we have a gross margin of around 35-36 per cent. We are comfortable at a 40 per cent range. Focusing on the premium range would definitely help boost margins,” Banerjee admitted, adding that rising prices of natural rubber are a concern. “Raw material prices have not softened in Q4FY25 compared to the previous quarter, and in Q1FY26 too, they are expected to remain at similar levels. Tyre makers are passing on some of the input cost rise to consumers, but this comes with a lag, and companies have not passed on the full burden, thereby taking a hit on margins,” he explained.

In early 2025, natural rubber prices experienced a surge due to supply constraints and strong demand, particularly from China, with prices reaching a seven-year high in late 2024. They are expected to remain elevated despite some recent easing. Global production is expected to rise by a modest 0.3 per cent to 14.9 million tonnes in 2025, while demand is projected to grow faster at 1.8 per cent to 15.6 million tonnes. Indian prices are also expected to remain elevated. CEAT launched three advanced innovations for its SportDrive range – run-flat tyres, 21-inch ZR-rated tyres capable of handling speeds greater than 300 km per hour, and ‘calm’ technology for a less noisy experience. Priced between Rs 15,000-20,000 for the run-flat tyres, and Rs 25,000-30,000 for the other variants, these tyres target luxury cars from the Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover stable.