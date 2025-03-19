Home / Companies / News / Uber introduces AI-powered helmet selfies to boost two-wheeler rider safety

Uber
Uber said it is ramping up safety for two-wheeler riders and drivers with new tech-led features and distribution of 3,000 safety kits across the country. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 6:33 PM IST
Ride-sharing company Uber on Wednesday announced new safety measures for riders and drivers on its two-wheeler offering "Moto" including initiatives aimed at improving helmet adoption and a feature that would allow female drivers to filter for female riders. 
The new safety feature for "Uber Moto" includes AI-powered helmet selfies for drivers as well as in-app helmet "nudges" for riders. 
Uber said it is ramping up safety for two-wheeler riders and drivers with new tech-led features and distribution of 3,000 safety kits across the country. Over half of the rides on Uber today happen over auto and moto services in India. 
"With new safety features and distribution of safety kits, we are affirming our commitment to safer roads while supporting drivers with flexible earning opportunities," Manish Bindrani, Head of Regional Supply Growth, Uber India and South Asia said at a conference. 
As part of the first phase, select Uber Moto drivers in Delhi received safety kits comprising helmets, reflective vests, safety stickers, and protective gear from Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra. 
According to Uber, bike taxis have become a preferred mobility option due to their affordability, convenience, and ability to navigate traffic. 

Estimates, too, reinforce its growing significance - as per India Economic Impact Report 2024, compiled by UK-based Public First, Uber Auto and Moto contributed Rs 36,000 crore to the economy in 2024. 
A KPMG report estimates the sector could create 5.4 million flexible livelihood opportunities in India by 2030. Speaking at the event, the Minister said the government has been prioritising road safety through rules and regulations, through carefully-planned infrastructure, as well as awareness and public outreach. 
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology are being leveraged extensively for intelligent traffic management systems, Malhotra said. The minister further said that the high fines and penalties on traffic violations do tend to act as a deterrent, and in turn make people more conscious about their own safety. 
"To enforce road safety, many states opted for high fines and there was a hue and cry from the general public. But I believe high fine act as a deterrent and ensure safety," he said adding that fines should be seen in the larger context of safety, as penalties - no matter how severe - can never be equated with value of human lives. 
Prioritising road safety and adhering to traffic rules is all about habit, the minister noted. 
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

