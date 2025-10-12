Prestige Estates Projects launches 620 homes worth ₹2,200 cr in Ghaziabad

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has launched 620 residential units for sale in Ghaziabad, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,200 crore.

Earlier in April, the realty firm made its debut in the Delhi-NCR real estate market with the launch of its 62.5-acre township project, The Prestige City, Indirapuram, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

In the initial phase of the township, Prestige unveiled two residential projects — Oakwood and Mulberry — together offering 3,421 units with an estimated sales potential of approximately ₹9,000 crore.

Having successfully sold nearly all the units in the first phase, the company has now introduced the second phase of the township, named Mayflower, which comprises 620 residential units. The Mayflower project spans a developable area of 1.94 million square feet and carries a projected GDV of around ₹2,200 crore.

The group has posted record-breaking sales in the first half of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), achieving ₹18,143.7 crore — a 157 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) — surpassing its total sales for FY25. In the second quarter of FY26, Prestige launched 3.87 million square feet of developable area with a GDV of ₹3,966.9 crore, bringing total launches in H1FY26 to 18.81 million square feet and a cumulative GDV of ₹17,592.2 crore. “We are delighted to report an outstanding first half, marked by record sales and strong collections,” said Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group, in an exchange filing.