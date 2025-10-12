ACME Group plans ₹5,000 cr investment to set up 1.2 MTPA DRI facility

ACME Group is planning to invest Rs 5,000 crore to set up a direct reduced iron (DRI) facility, according to industry sources.
A capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) will be set up in the first phase to produce green HBI/GRI (Green Hot Briquetted Iron and Green Direct Reduced Iron for use in making green steel), sources close to the development said.
"Our greenfield facility will produce some of the lowest carbon emission green HBI and DRI products, underscoring our unwavering commitment as a leader of clean technology solutions in India," ACME Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Upadhyay said without divulging information related to the investment being planned for the project.
On the location of the proposed facility, he said the project is being considered in India or Oman, near one of the group's existing sites.
ACME Group is currently in the process of setting up a green hydrogen facility in Odisha and is already in advanced stages of constructing another green hydrogen facility in Oman.
The Gurugram-based group's portfolio spans solar, wind, hybrid, and dispatchable renewable energy projects and utility-scale solutions.
ACME's operational solar capacity stands at 2,700 MW.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app