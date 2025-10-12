ACME Group plans ₹5,000 cr investment to set up 1.2 MTPA DRI facility

ACME Group is planning to invest Rs 5,000 crore to set up a direct reduced iron (DRI) facility, according to industry sources.

A capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) will be set up in the first phase to produce green HBI/GRI (Green Hot Briquetted Iron and Green Direct Reduced Iron for use in making green steel), sources close to the development said.

"Our greenfield facility will produce some of the lowest carbon emission green HBI and DRI products, underscoring our unwavering commitment as a leader of clean technology solutions in India," ACME Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Upadhyay said without divulging information related to the investment being planned for the project.