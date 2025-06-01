Prestige Group to launch housing projects worth Rs 42,000 cr in FY26

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will launch multiple housing projects across major cities this fiscal year with an estimated revenue of more than Rs 42,000 crore, as it looks to expand business to capitalize on strong consumer demand.

According to its latest investors presentation, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates plans to launch as many as 25 residential projects having 44.80 million sq ft of developable area, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 42,120 crore, in this financial year.

These projects are lined up in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Goa.

During the 2024-25 financial year, the company launched a lesser number of projects due to delays in regulatory approvals.

Prestige Estates launched 26.28 million square feet during the last fiscal year, with a combined gross development value of Rs 26,222.8 crore. Last year, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales were affected. Prestige Estates sales bookings during the 2024-25 fiscal declined 19 per cent to Rs 17,023.1 crore, "reflecting the impact of deferred launches amid approval delays", the company had said in April. ALSO READ: Prestige Group aims ₹12,000 cr revenue from Ghaziabad township project The company was not able to achieve the targeted sales bookings of Rs 24,000 crore last fiscal. Sales volume for 2024-25 stood at 12.58 million square feet, down 38 per cent Y-o-Y (year-on-year).