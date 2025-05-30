Friday, May 30, 2025 | 07:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Prestige Estates, Valor Group to develop ₹4,500 cr office complex in Mumbai

Prestige Estates, Valor Group to develop ₹4,500 cr office complex in Mumbai

The project entails a total leasable area of 1.5 million sq ft and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 4,500 crore

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Both Prestige Estates and Valor will have a 50 per cent economic interest in the project.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has partnered with Valor Group to develop an office complex worth Rs 4,500 crore in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Prestige Estates said that it has entered into a framework agreement with Valor Estate Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiaries for jointly developing a project on lands admeasuring in the aggregate 21,978.22 square metres at Andheri West, Mumbai. 

The project entails a total leasable area of 1.5 million sq ft and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 4,500 crore.

 

Both Prestige Estates and Valor will have a 50 per cent economic interest in the project.

"The company and Valor Group shall jointly develop approximately 1.50 million sq. ft. leasable area commercial office complex on a 50:50 joint venture basis," Prestige Estates said.

The company will infuse Rs 504 crore into the SPV (special purpose vehicle), which will be established to develop this project. 

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer, Hindustan Unilever

HUL MD Rohit Jawa's total remuneration rises 3.7% to Rs 23 cr in FY25

PremiumNMDC

Realisation worries, capital expenditure likely to hit NMDC stock

Indusind Bank

How Sebi fixed ₹20 cr disgorgement in IndusInd Bank insider trading case

Razorpay

Fintech firm Razorpay completes reverse flip from US to India ahead of IPO

PremiumHenrique Braun

Competition helps us stay in top form: Coca-Cola COO & EVP Henrique Braun

Topics : Realty hotels Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon