Mahindra & Mahindra on Sunday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 84,110 units in May.

In the utility vehicles segment, the Mumbai-based automaker sold 52,431 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 21 per cent, as compared to 43,218 units in May last year.

"Thanks to continued demand for our products, we were able to deliver industry-leading growth across our ICE and BEV portfolio," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) CEO Automotive Division Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.

The company said its tractor sales in the domestic market stood at 38,914 units last month, as against 35,237 units in May 2024.