Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Private equity player GQG Partners hikes stake in GMR Airports to 5.17%

Private equity player GQG Partners hikes stake in GMR Airports to 5.17%

GQG Partners, also a key investor in Adani Group, purchased 0.43 per cent stake in GMR Airports Infrastructure on August 23, according to a regulatory filing

GMR Airports
Prior to the transactions, GQG Partners held a 4.74 per cent shareholding in the company.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Private equity player GQG Partners has hiked its stake in GMR Airports Infrastructure to 5.17 per cent by snapping up additional shares worth over Rs 433 crore through open market transactions.

GQG Partners, also a key investor in Adani Group, purchased 0.43 per cent stake in GMR Airports Infrastructure on August 23, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prior to the transactions, GQG Partners held a 4.74 per cent shareholding in the company.

Through its affiliates, Fort Lauderdale-based asset management firm GQG Partners acquired an additional 0.43 per cent or over 4.52 crore shares. At the closing price of Rs 95.85 apiece on August 23, the shares are worth more than Rs 433 crore.

Earlier, GQG Partners held 7.66 per cent stake in the company but due to corporate actions, the shareholding reduced below 5 per cent, as per the filing.

"On August 23, 2024, the acquirer and PACs (Persons Acting in Concert) acquired further shares of the company, resulting in their shareholding crossing 5 per cent of the share capital of the company," the filing said.

More From This Section

SBI raises Rs 7,500 cr via tier 2 bonds to meet regulatory needs, others

With 1 more ship, LNG under new pacts to be imported from 2026: Gail

Oyo reports Rs 132 cr in Q1 profits, aims for Rs 700 cr in full year FY25

BharatPe launches UPI offering, taps into consumer payments segment

Adani Ports to set up 2 projects in MP with Rs 3,500 cr investment

GMR Airports Infrastructure operates through GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) that manages airports segments and RAXA Techno Security Solutions that manages security solutions, as per its website.

The company operates airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa as well as Mactan Cebu International Airport in The Philippines. Besides, it is developing a few other airports.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

GMR Airports stock price rises after July passenger traffic jumps 8% YoY

GMR Airports Infra shares slip on weak Q1; Net loss widens to Rs 141 cr

Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

RVNL, Angel One, Dixon, ITC, SBI: Strategies for Budget 2024 stocks

Premium

This Chris Wood-owned airport scrip hit a new high today. Guess the stock!

Topics :GMR AirportsIndian airportsprivate investment

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story