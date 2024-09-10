PSBs remain hesitant to provide loans to cash-strapped Vodafone Idea

Public sector banks (PSBs) remain hesitant about providing loans to cash-strapped Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom operator, citing the telco's liabilities and the lack of a clear capital expenditure plan, three senior bank officials from as many banks said, requesting anonymity.

Bankers had earlier asked the company to first raise equity before seeking loans from banks. But despite the telco raising Rs 24,000 crore of equity so far, bank officials told Business Standard they remain doubtful over the company's multiple payment liabilities to the government, vendors, and tower companies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“If Vi expects that banks will be the sole funders, it will be challenging without proper equity and clarity on liabilities. Vodafone is seeking Rs 35,000 crore. We will only make a decision once a comprehensive plan for capital expenditure is presented. Until then, we will be hesitant to provide a loan,” a senior bank official said.



Vi has outlined a capex guidance of Rs 50,000-55,000 crore over the next three years, mostly geared towards expanding 4G population coverage in 17 priority circles and launching 5G in key cities. Much of this is expected to be front-ended and spent over the next 12-15 months, the telco's leadership had said in August. Meanwhile, Vi is in talks with vendors to order equipment and start deliveries by Q2.

The lack of a substantial 4G customer base has been highlighted as a key issue by bankers. While the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY25 was the twelfth successive quarter of 4G subscriber additions for Vi, its overall churn rate remains high, with the company continuing to lose customers to larger rivals, ending Q1 with 2.5 million fewer subscribers.



They also pointed to outstanding government dues, in addition to pending payments to tower companies. “Vi has significant dues to tower companies that also need to be addressed. Additionally, commitment is very important,” another senior bank official said.

Fundraising not enough

Earlier this year, bankers had stressed that Vi's liabilities and their repayment schedule would play a major role in determining their status. The sentiment seems to have remained the same. “Considering the competition in the telecommunications market, we need to evaluate the strength of the company. Although Vi has good backing, we may reconsider in the future if the situation changes,” a third bank official added.



Senior officials at the state-run Power Finance Corporation and REC, on Tuesday, said Vi has been in discussion with them for more than a year. "Given the financial turbulence that the company is in, we are trying to navigate it. A decision has not been made. But it's a tricky situation," said an official.

They added that the prolonged discussions are an indication of what the result might be. The two energy NBFCs are looking to expand to newer sectors, but another official said they would not venture into something where the risks outweigh the opportunities.

In a major respite for the telco, the debt from banks and financial institutions reduced to Rs 4,650 crore in Q1, down from Rs 9,200 crore a year ago. But going forward, the company has to pay Rs 12,000 crore to the government between October 2025 and March 2026, taking into account both principal and interest. Subsequently, it needs to pay Rs 43,000 crore annually for five years, from FY27 till FY31.