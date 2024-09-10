Essar Energy Transition, SSE partner for 40MW green hydrogen project

Essar Energy Transition (EET) teamed up with UK gas-fired power generator SSE to build a 40 MW green hydrogen project in northwest England, the firm said on Tuesday. "SSE and EET Hydrogen have begun development work on the innovative project at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port in Cheshire," the firm said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Known as Gowy Green Hydrogen, it takes its name from the River Gowy and nearby Gowy Meadows Nature Reserve. The initial expected 40 MW facility will deliver hydrogen to industrial offtakers in the region to support them to decarbonise their operations, helping to secure and grow jobs in the region.

Gowy Green Hydrogen could be operational as early as 2028, with feasibility studies completed and design and site investigation works underway, the statement said without giving financial details.

"A planning application is expected to move forward in 2025 ahead of any final investment decision being made by the two parties," it said.

The UK has a strong focus on delivering low-carbon hydrogen with a target to deliver 10 GW by 2030. Low-carbon hydrogen is integral to delivering a clean power system and enabling hard-to-abate industries to decarbonise.

Joe Seifert, CEO of EET Hydrogen, said, "Our mission is to be the leading low-carbon hydrogen business in the UK and Gowy Green is a great addition to our existing flagship HPP1 and HPP2 projects. We are delighted to be partnered with SSE as the North West continues to lead in decarbonising industry and power through low-carbon hydrogen."



Hannah Bronwin, Director of Business Development for SSE Thermal, said, "Scaling up green hydrogen production will be essential when it comes to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries and solving the clean power puzzle. We're excited to work with EET Hydrogen to develop Gowy Green Hydrogen, which can help secure much needed hydrogen production capacity in a region which is already playing a leading role in the energy transition."



SSE is developing hydrogen projects across the value chain in recognition of its central role in net zero. That includes both green and blue hydrogen production facilities, hydrogen storage and hydrogen power generation.