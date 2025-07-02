Dr Reddy's expects US sales dip in FY26, aims for resilience via scale-up

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has said it is prepared to address an anticipated decline in sales in the United States in FY26 through a combination of organic and inorganic strategies.

In a joint message to stakeholders, DRL’s chairman K Satish Reddy and co-chairman and managing director G V Prasad said one of the company’s key products in the US will face increased competition starting February 2026, likely leading to a fall in sales and profits. “We have been preparing for this through FY25, through a combination of organic and inorganic strategies,” the message added.

DRL stated that in FY26, it aims to grow and strengthen its core businesses and enhance value through portfolio management and strategic differentiation. The company also plans to scale its presence in consumer healthcare, innovative therapies and biosimilars, introduce new revenue streams through acquisitions and partnerships, and streamline structural costs to cushion the impact.

ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's, Alvotech to co-develop biosimilar of cancer drug Keytruda For FY25, DRL recorded a 17 per cent rise in total revenue from operations—from ₹27,916 crore in FY24 to ₹32,554 crore. According to the company’s investor presentation, North America contributed 45 per cent of DRL’s full-year revenue. “In the US, growth was steady and matched market pace, supported by new launches, Lenalidomide sales, and a stable base business,” the company noted in its annual report filed with the exchanges. The drugmaker has been targeting a larger share of the US market through a dual-track strategy: reinforcing its core business of branded generics, biosimilars and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, while also investing in growth areas such as consumer healthcare, biosimilars and novel molecules including new chemical entities (NCEs) and CAR-T therapies.