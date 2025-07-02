SAT quashes Sebi order against ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has overturned an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against Rajesh Mokashi, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Care Ratings.

In April 2023, Sebi had barred Mokashi from associating with any stock market intermediary for two years, alleging that he had interfered in the ratings process.

The SAT, in its order dated 27 June, noted that the action had caused “a colossal loss of judicial time and resources”, as well as “irreparable damage to the appellant’s reputation, financial loss, and loss of further opportunities”. As a result, the SAT has imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh on Sebi.

ALSO READ: Sebi cracks down on 'pump and dump': How it works, what you should do Sebi’s order had claimed that during Mokashi’s tenure from August 2016 to July 2019, he exerted undue influence on Care Ratings’ employees to secure favourable ratings for certain issuers, including Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). However, an earlier report by Justice B N Srikrishna had exonerated Mokashi, concluding that there was no substance to the allegations of his interference in the ratings of DHFL, Yes Bank, and Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (ILFS). Sebi had accepted Justice Srikrishna’s findings on all issues except the allegations related to DHFL.