Home / Companies / News / SAT quashes Sebi order against ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi

SAT quashes Sebi order against ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi

The tribunal said Sebi caused reputational and financial damage to Mokashi and wasted judicial time, while ignoring Justice BN Srikrishna's exoneration in the ratings case

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
In April 2023, Sebi had barred Mokashi from associating with any stock market intermediary for two years.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has overturned an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against Rajesh Mokashi, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Care Ratings.
 
In April 2023, Sebi had barred Mokashi from associating with any stock market intermediary for two years, alleging that he had interfered in the ratings process.
 
The SAT, in its order dated 27 June, noted that the action had caused “a colossal loss of judicial time and resources”, as well as “irreparable damage to the appellant’s reputation, financial loss, and loss of further opportunities”. As a result, the SAT has imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh on Sebi.
 
Sebi’s order had claimed that during Mokashi’s tenure from August 2016 to July 2019, he exerted undue influence on Care Ratings’ employees to secure favourable ratings for certain issuers, including Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). 
 
However, an earlier report by Justice B N Srikrishna had exonerated Mokashi, concluding that there was no substance to the allegations of his interference in the ratings of DHFL, Yes Bank, and Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (ILFS). Sebi had accepted Justice Srikrishna’s findings on all issues except the allegations related to DHFL.
 
The SAT’s order highlighted that Sebi’s whole-time member had “wholly misconstrued the findings” in Justice Srikrishna’s report.
 
The regulatory proceedings were initiated following whistle-blower complaints. In July 2019, Sebi had directed Care Ratings’ audit committee to conduct a forensic review of the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, Mokashi was asked to go on leave and was later terminated from his position at the rating agency.
 
“This is an unfortunate case in which the Sebi had directed Care to send appellant on leave till completion of the forensic audit… Though Justice B N Srikrishna report had returned a categorical finding that there was no evidence to suggest that the appellant had interfered with or influenced the rating decision, Sebi embarked upon another misadventure to conduct one more proceeding through its WTM,” noted the SAT order.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will continue supporting HDB Financial post-IPO as well: HDFC Bank CEO

Keystone Realtors target ₹3,000 cr revenue with redevelopment projects

Embassy REIT raises ₹1,550 crore through NCDs and term loan facilities

Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail link: L&T sets world record in tunnel building

SBI flags Reliance Comms loan as fraud; Anil Ambani's name sent to RBI

Topics :SEBICARE Ratingspenalty

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story