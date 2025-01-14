Business Standard

HDFC AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 641 cr, revenue up 39%

HDFC AMC Q3 FY25 results: The company had declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs 70 per equity share at the end of FY24

q3

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Vasudha Mukherjee
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Tuesday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year rise in profit at Rs 641 crore for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024. The company's revenue from operations also saw a 39.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in the third quarter (Q3) of finacial year 2024-25 (FY25) at Rs 671.32 crore.
 
The operating profit or Ebitda rose to Rs 763 crore from Rs 509 crore Y-o-Y, and the Ebitda margin improved to 81.7 per cent from 75.9 per cent.
 
The company had declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs 70 per equity share (face value of Rs 5 each) for the year ended March 31, 2024 as approved by its Board of Directors.
 
 
Share of HDFC AMC on Tuesday closed at Rs 3,907.10 on the BSE, up nearly 2 per cent from yesterday, following the company results. 
 

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

