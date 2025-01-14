Angel One shares drop 7% in trade; here's how company fared in Q3FY25

Angel One shares slipped 7 per cent in Tuesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 2,273 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company reported the smallest quarterly profit rise in Q3 since listing in 2020 on the backdrop of tighter regulations in the derivative sector. Sequentially too the company's financials looked weak.

Angel One share price was down 2.95 per cent at Rs 2,372.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 76,589.49. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 21,380.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,893.45 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 2,027.25 per share. Around 10:43 AM,was down 2.95 per cent at Rs 2,372.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 76,589.49. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 21,380.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,893.45 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 2,027.25 per share.

Brokerage Angel One on Monday, after market hours, reported its third-quarter profit at Rs 281 crore as compared to Rs 260.31 crore, a rise of 8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-Y). However, on a sequential basis, profit fell 33.5 per cent.

The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,262 crore as compared to Rs 1,059 crore a year ago, up 19.2 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis revenue decreased by 16 per cent.

ALSO READ: Angel One Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 8% to Rs 281 crore The company's Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation, and depreciation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 496 crore, up 25 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to Rs 398 crore. Ebitda margin increased 170 basis points (bps) to 39.3 per cent as compared to 37.6 per cent a year ago.

Also Read

India's market regulator in October tightened the rules for equity derivatives, raising the entry barrier and making it more costly to trade in the asset class.

Indian authorities had raised concerns about the unchecked explosion of retail investors trading in derivatives.

Angel One, which provides trading and investing services through its app, said third-quarter average daily turnover dropped by nearly 12 per cent when compared with the second quarter.

"While a few regulations introduced this quarter caused a temporary industry-wide impact ... our aggressive client acquisition strategy, coupled with the normalisation of client activity, will drive the renewed growth momentum in the coming quarters," Angel One's Managing Director Dinesh Thakkar said.

In the past one year, Angel One shares have lost 35.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.1 per cent.