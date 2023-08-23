QIA to invest Rs 8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for 0.99% stake

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will invest Rs 8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRV) through a wholly owned subsidiary, acquiring a 0.99 per cent stake in the company on a fully-diluted basis.

The investment in the retail arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) values RRV at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.278 trillion.

In a previous fund-raising round in 2020, RRV raised an aggregate amount of Rs 47,265 crore from various global investors. At that time, the pre-money equity value of the company stood at Rs 4.21 trillion, according to a release by RRV.

Morgan Stanley acted as the financial advisor to RRV, with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Davis Polk & Wardwell serving as legal counsels. Goldman Sachs, as the financial advisor to RIL, provided advice on the process and transaction structuring, while AZB and Cleary Gottlieb acted as legal counsel to QIA.

Isha Mukesh Ambani, director at RRV, expressed her satisfaction with the new partnership, stating, “We are delighted to welcome QIA as an investor in RRV. We look forward to benefitting from QIA’s global experience and strong track record of value creation as we further develop RRV into a world-class institution, driving transformation of the Indian retail sector. The investment by QIA is a strong endorsement of a positive outlook towards the Indian economy and Reliance’s retail business model, strategy and execution capabilities.”

RRV, through its subsidiaries and associates, operates India's largest retail business. It serves a customer base of 267 million and has an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,500 stores. Its digital commerce platforms span across various domains, including grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and pharma consumption baskets.

Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA, also voiced his support, saying, “QIA is committed to supporting innovative companies with high-growth potential in India’s fast-growing retail market. We are looking forward to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, with its strong vision and impressive growth trajectory, joining our growing and diverse portfolio of investments in India.”