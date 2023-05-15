Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Rajen Vagadia, president, Qualcomm India & SAARC, told Business Standard that the mid- and entry-level phones in India were the main volume drivers. “Consumers targeting these segments are awaiting availability of affordable 5G smartphones. Our road map will enable OEMs to design products in these segments, and we expect 5G handsets to breach the Rs 10,000 and below price points,” he said.

Global fabless chip maker Qualcomm Inc is working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bring down the price of a 5G smartphone to around $90 (Rs 7,000-8,000), with reasonable additional features to attract the volume-driven mass consumer market, say mobile device makers.