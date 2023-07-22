Home / Companies / News / Quest Alliance gets grant from ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Quest Alliance gets grant from ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

With this grant, it said, Quest Alliance will continue its mission of transforming the learning experience for young people, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed and thrive

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MacKenzie Scott. Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has provided a grant to Quest Alliance for innovation in education technology that aims to empower young people.

Quest Alliance, a not-for-profit entity that works in the field of skills and empowering young learners, did not disclose the amount of significant unrestricted grant from the philanthropist.

Till now at least 13 Indian organisations working in various development spaces from health, education, rural communities and affordable healthcare have received Scott's global grant initiative of USD 2.7 billion in charities, Quest Alliance said in a statement on Saturday.

Quest Alliance is working in multiple States of India of which it is supporting technical and vocational education training ecosystem in 15 states and in 11 states it is supporting school education ecosystem.

Recently, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) launched a digital version of Employability Skills Curriculum under initiative of the Future Right Skills Network (FRSN), a collaborative effort by Quest Alliance, Accenture, Cisco, and J.P. Morgan for students enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India.

MacKenzie Scott's philanthropy has been significant in the way it has shifted the dialogue towards more trust based and flexible funding which enables organizations to solve the most complex development problems with a long-term vision, Quest Alliance CEO Aakash Sethi said.

With this grant, it said, Quest Alliance will continue its mission of transforming the learning experience for young people, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed and thrive in the 21st-century workforce.

Also Read

Microsoft, US regulators head to court over $69 bn Activision Blizzard deal

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon plans to shut 8 Go convenience stores in US in cost-cutting effort

DLF sells properties worth Rs 2,040 cr in Apr-Jun; sales bookings flat

NCLT approves Rs 1,814 cr resolution plan for Lavasa; Darwin winning bidder

YES Bank's net profit rises 10.3% in Q1, NII grows 8.1% to Rs 2,000 cr

Paytm to generate free cash flow by year end, says CEO Vijay Shekhar

NCLT approves Rs 1,814 cr resolution plan for Lavasa, DPIL wins bid

Topics :Jeff BezosAmazonQuest Alliance

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story