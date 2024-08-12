Quest Investment Advisors plans to raise Rs 700 crore, launches AIF

Quest Investment Advisors on Monday announced the launch of its Rs 700 crore new open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

The Quest Smart Alpha Sector Rotation Series II follows the success of their previous AIF, the Quest Smart Alpha - Sector Rotation, which raised approximately Rs 500 crore since its inception in May 2022, Quest Investment said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on the launch of the new fund, Rajkumar Singhal, CEO, Quest Investment said, For over 17 years, our endeavour has always been to provide differentiated ideas to our investors which capture the evolving listed equity market.