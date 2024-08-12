Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quest Investment Advisors plans to raise Rs 700 crore, launches AIF

The Quest Smart Alpha Sector Rotation Series II follows the success of their previous AIF, the Quest Smart Alpha - Sector Rotation, which raised approximately Rs 500 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 7:42 PM IST
Quest Investment Advisors on Monday announced the launch of its Rs 700 crore new open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

The Quest Smart Alpha Sector Rotation Series II follows the success of their previous AIF, the Quest Smart Alpha - Sector Rotation, which raised approximately Rs 500 crore since its inception in May 2022, Quest Investment said in a statement.

Speaking on the launch of the new fund, Rajkumar Singhal, CEO, Quest Investment said, For over 17 years, our endeavour has always been to provide differentiated ideas to our investors which capture the evolving listed equity market.


First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

