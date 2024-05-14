Home / Companies / Results / Radico Khaitan Q4 results: Net profit rises 26% to Rs 53.91 crore

Radico Khaitan Q4 results: Net profit rises 26% to Rs 53.91 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.64 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Q4, Q4 results
Total IMFL volume for the year was 28.73 million cases, up 1.7 per cent, while prestige and above brands volume stood at 11.26 million cases, a growth of 20.3 per cent, the company said. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Tuesday reported a 26.43 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.91 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.64 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,894.64 crore as against Rs 3,375.36 crore in the year-ago period.

In the fourth quarter, total IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) volume was at 7.16 million cases, down 1.2 per cent but prestige and above brands volume was at 2.92 million cases, up 14.2 per cent, the company said.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,820.3 crore compared to Rs 3,325.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

For the fiscal ended on March 31, 2024, consolidated net profit was Rs 262.17 crore, up from Rs 220.35 crore in the previous fiscal, the filing said.

In FY24, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 15,483.88 crore as against Rs 12,743.91 crore in FY23, it added.

Total IMFL volume for the year was 28.73 million cases, up 1.7 per cent, while prestige and above brands volume stood at 11.26 million cases, a growth of 20.3 per cent, the company said.

"FY2024 has been a year of consolidation for Radico Khaitan. During the year, we delivered strong operational performance despite a difficult macroeconomic environment," Radico Khaitan Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said.

On the outlook, he said, "With rising affluence, low per-capita consumption levels, and a strong premiumisation trend, we are confident in the mid-to-long-term potential of the Indian alcobev sector.

Also Read

Radico Khaitan Q3 results: Net profit up 23% to Rs 75 cr, revenue up 34%

Indian alcohol cos seek elimination of 'non-tariff barriers' in EU markets

Beer smuggling surge in Delhi this poll season, recovery of bottles doubles

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q4 results: PAT falls 25% to Rs 93.37 cr on weak sales

Colgate Palmolive India Q4 results: Net profit rises 20%, revenue up 10.4%

Oberoi Realty Q4 PAT up at Rs 788 cr on strong demand for luxury projects

Zydus Wellness Q4 profit up 3.4%, driven by strong brand performance

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: PAT falls 22% to Rs 206 cr on higher expenses

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Radico KhaitanQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 14 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story