Radico Khaitan Q4 results: Net profit rises 26% to Rs 53.91 crore

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Tuesday reported a 26.43 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.91 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.64 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,894.64 crore as against Rs 3,375.36 crore in the year-ago period.

In the fourth quarter, total IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) volume was at 7.16 million cases, down 1.2 per cent but prestige and above brands volume was at 2.92 million cases, up 14.2 per cent, the company said.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,820.3 crore compared to Rs 3,325.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

For the fiscal ended on March 31, 2024, consolidated net profit was Rs 262.17 crore, up from Rs 220.35 crore in the previous fiscal, the filing said.

In FY24, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 15,483.88 crore as against Rs 12,743.91 crore in FY23, it added.

Total IMFL volume for the year was 28.73 million cases, up 1.7 per cent, while prestige and above brands volume stood at 11.26 million cases, a growth of 20.3 per cent, the company said.

"FY2024 has been a year of consolidation for Radico Khaitan. During the year, we delivered strong operational performance despite a difficult macroeconomic environment," Radico Khaitan Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said.

On the outlook, he said, "With rising affluence, low per-capita consumption levels, and a strong premiumisation trend, we are confident in the mid-to-long-term potential of the Indian alcobev sector.