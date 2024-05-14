Colgate Palmolive India Q4 results: Net profit rises 20%, revenue up 10.4%

Colgate Palmolive India saw its net profit rise 20.1 per cent year-on-year in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 led by higher sales due to a continued revival in rural demand and an increase in margins.

The oral care major saw its revenue increase to Rs 1,480.7 crore in Q4, up 10.4 per cent compared to last year and its net profit stood at Rs 379.8 crore.

Its profit before interest, depreciation and tax was up 17.5 per cent at Rs 554.8 crore in the January-March quarter.

The company said in a statement, “The company maintained sequential growth momentum in Q4FY24 on the back of strong performance in toothpaste. Rural markets continued to exhibit positive signs of demand recovery, growing ahead of urban.”

During the quarter, the company also invested in advertising and saw its ad spends increase by 18 per cent to Rs 168.9 crore in the quarter.

“At the end of the last quarter of FY24 we are pleased with the all-round progress we have made on our strategic priorities…In this quarter, our strong results of 10 per cent top line growth and 20 per cent profit growth have come on the back of continued commitment to strategic priorities,” Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and chief executive officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) said in its release.

“From a geography lens, our rural business has grown faster than urban and we continue to see strong performance in modern trade and e-commerce platforms. Margin delivery has been driven by continued great execution on our world class Funding The Growth program and gains are consistently being reinvested to grow the business,” Narasimhan added.

In its outlook she said, In the coming year, the company is optimistic seeing the market recovery, the continued strengthening of our very strong brand and a robust innovation pipeline, starting with a first of its kind Tooth Whitening Booster under the Visible White Range.