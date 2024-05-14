Home / Companies / Results / Zydus Wellness Q4 profit up 3.4%, driven by strong brand performance

Zydus Wellness Q4 profit up 3.4%, driven by strong brand performance

For the full year of FY24, the company posted a 14 per cent Y-o-Y decline in PAT and the revenue grew by 3.2 per cent reaching Rs 266.9 crore and Rs 2,327.8 crore respectively

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
Zydus Wellness posted a 3.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit after tax (PAT) during the fourth quarter of FY24, reaching Rs 150.3 crore. The company also reported a 9.75 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 782.6 crore. This increase in PAT can be attributed to the robust performance of brands such as Glucon-D, Everyuth, and Nycil during the quarter.

On a sequential basis, the company’s profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 0.3 crore. This was due to pressure faced on the gross margins due to high commodity inflation. Revenue increased by 94.05 per cent. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y reaching Rs 162 crore.

For the full year of FY24, the company posted a 14 per cent Y-o-Y decline in PAT and the revenue grew by 3.2 per cent reaching Rs 266.9 crore and Rs 2,327.8 crore respectively. The EBITDA also declined by 8.6 per cent reaching Rs 308.2 crore.

Zydus Wellness saw strong performance in its personal care and food and nutrition segments this quarter. The Everyuth and Nycil brands in personal care led the growth with a 23 per cent year-on-year increase, while the Glucon-D brand in food & nutrition maintained its market leadership position (59.5 per cent) and expanded its product offerings with a pilot launch of a Ready to Drink beverage. All brands across both segments contributed to an overall volume growth of nearly 6 per cent.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

