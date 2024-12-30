Raising bar: Geist eyes 500,000-litre monthly beer production in 3 years

Bengaluru-based craft beer producer Geist Brewing Co. plans to increase its production capacity to 500,000 litres per month within the next three years, it told Business Standard. And with it, the company aims to boost sales by 30 per cent by financial year 2025 (FY25) compared to the previous year.

Currently producing approximately 120,000 litres of beer per month, the company expects this figure to reach around 180,000 litres by March.

Geist is targeting a same-store sales growth (SSSG) increase of 10–12 per cent.

The company’s product line is categorized into two segments, year-round releases, available consistently on taps and in cans, and limited-edition offerings. Currently, its canned portfolio includes Geist Witty Wit, Uncle Dunkel, James Blond, and Kamacitra. The company also plans to introduce two new crowler variants with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 6 per cent or lower.

“In urban India, we are seeing a significant shift toward craft beers,” said Narayan Manepally, Co-Founder and CEO of Geist Brewing Co.

“This is driven by the rapid growth of craft beer and the emergence of the premium-plus category, which is outpacing traditional mass-market and premium beers. With our upcoming launches, we aim to tap into this evolving segment,” he said.

Manepally said that the brand’s factory outlets attract a monthly footfall of 18,000 to 20,000 across its three Bengaluru locations-- OMR, Rajajinagar, and Hennur.

Geist Brewing primarily distributes its beer in two formats, kegs and crowlers. The brewery produces approximately 250 kegs and 180 crowlers monthly, amounting to 200,000 liters of beer across Bengaluru, Telangana, and Pondicherry. Kegs account for about 80 per cent of the company’s portfolio, with crowlers making up the remaining 20 per cent.

Speaking about competitiveness, Manepally remarked, “In the craft beer category, more players will inevitably enter the market. Ultimately, customers will judge based on the quality of the beer, how well it is crafted, and its consistency. With the growing number of players, it’s up to customers to decide what they want to drink. That said, I believe more players must step into this space to help the entire category grow and evolve.”