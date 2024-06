Rajib Kumar Mishra ceases to be chairman of PFS after Sebi's order

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) on Thursday said that Rajib Kumar Mishra ceased to be the company's chairman following the order passed by markets regulator Sebi that restrained him from holding the director's post for six months.

Mishra held office in PFS in the capacity of chairman, non-executive director.

"Pursuant to ...regulatory order issued by Sebi, Rajib Kumar Mishra, ceases to be the chairman, non-executive director of the company with effect from the date of issue of the said order i.e. June 12, 2024," PFS said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

PFS, promoted by PTC India Ltd, is a non-deposit taking NBFC classified as an infrastructure finance company.

On Wednesday, the regulator has prohibited Mishra from "holding any position of director or key managerial personnel in any listed company or any intermediary registered with Sebi or associating himself with any listed public company or a public company which intends to raise money from the public or any intermediary registered with Sebi, in any capacity, for a period of six months" for corporate governance lapses at PFS.



Also, Sebi slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him.

Apart from Mishra, the regulator has prohibited the company's former MD and CEO Pawan Singh from holding the post of director in any listed company for two years and also imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on him.

In its order, Sebi noted that Pawan Singh had "grossly misused" his position as the MD and CEO of PFS to prevent Ratnesh from joining as Whole Time Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), which was approved by the company's board. Further, Mishra was acting as a willing accomplice of Singh.

"The role of Noticee 2 (Mishra) in flouting the norms of corporate governance in this matter is well established," Sebi stated in its order.