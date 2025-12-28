Akums President Finance Rajkumar Bafna resigns citing Delhi pollution

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Saturday said Rajkumar Bafna has resigned as President Finance, citing Delhi’s pollution levels as the reason for stepping down.

In a regulatory filing, the drugmaker said Bafna, designated as Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from his position with effect from December 31, 2025 due to personal reasons. The company added that it has accepted his resignation and relieved him from his duties on the same date.

In a resignation letter addressed to Chief Financial Officer Sumeet Sood, Bafna said he was resigning “due to Delhi Pollution level” and requested to be relieved at the earliest. “If I can be any help during this transition, please let me know,” the letter read.

In his response, Sood acknowledged the resignation and said the company would formally relieve Bafna on December 31, 2025. “Though we regret your decision however given your health issue we will not be able to persuade you,” Sood said in reply. Delhi pollution concerns in focus Delhi has witnessed severe air pollution episodes in recent weeks, with air quality frequently slipping into the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, prompting renewed public health concerns. The capital has seen restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including curbs on construction activity, limits on vehicle movement, and advisories on work-from-home and school operations during peak pollution days, according to recent official announcements.