Ram mandir inauguration: SpiceJet offers bookings starting at Rs 1,622

In view of the festive fervour surrounding the inauguration of the Ram mandir in Uttar Pradeh's Ayodhya, budget airline SpiceJet announced a "special sale" on airfares on non-stop domestic and international flights on Monday.

According to the airlines, people can fly down to Ayodhya and elsewhere at airfares starting from Rs 1,622 and get additional offers on add-ons as well.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"SpiceJet presents a special sale with airfares starting from Rs 1,622, with up to 30 per cent off on add-ons, in honour of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Fly with blessings!" the airlines said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"You can easily modify your travel date with a free date change offer by using the applicable promo code under the offer," SpiceJet said in a press release.

Notably, the airlines noted that the sale comes with "limited inventory and is available on a first-come, first-served basis." The offer is available on travel dates between January 22 and September 30, the airlines said.

SpiceJet will also connect major cities to Ayodhya from February 1. "We are all set to fly from Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Patna and Darbhanga to Ayodhya," the airlines said, noting that the offer also applies on these flights on selected inventories.

Things to know about SpiceJet airfare deal 1)The sale offer will be available from January 22 to January 28 for the travel period between January 22 and September 30. All details related to the offer are available on SpiceJet's website.

2)The offer is available only on select domestic and international, direct one-way flights. Customers should note that even on these flights, only limited seats are up for the offer, followed on a first-come, first-served basis.

3)The offer is applicable only to saver fares and not special fares. SpiceJet has also clarified that the deal is not applicable to group bookings.

4)The bookings made under sale fare are refundable with applicable cancellation charges, the airlines said, noting that the deal cannot be combined with any other deal.

5)Blackout dates are applicable and the booking has to be done between the offer period, with both dates inclusive, according to the terms and conditions.

6)The bookings can be done via the SpiceJet website, apps and select travel agents, the Gurugram-based airline noted.