Ram mandir opening: GreenCell Mobility to deploy 150 e-buses in Ayodhya

The 150 electric buses are expected to accommodate over 25 million devotees visiting the city until March 2024

Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 4:49 PM IST
Ram mandir opening updates: GreenCell Mobility, an electric mobility player, has been chosen as a partner by the Uttar Pradesh Urban Transport Directorate to deploy 150 intra-city electric buses in Ayodhya for the Ram mandir consecration ceremony.

These buses will play a pivotal role in providing intra-city transportation services to an estimated two million devotees within Ayodhya from mid-January to the end of February, including January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony.

The 150 electric buses are expected to accommodate over 25 million devotees visiting the city until March 2024, showcasing a monumental shift towards environmentally friendly public transport. The use of these electric buses is projected to save over 600 tonnes of tailpipe emissions per month.

Commenting on the development, Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, said, "We are humbled and excited to be part of Ayodhya becoming an eco-friendly tourist hub, as we deploy our buses in the city. 

"Our mission has always been to promote sustainable transportation solutions, and the government's decision to utilise electric buses for this grand occasion aligns perfectly with our vision. It's not just about ferrying passengers; it's about being a part of a collective journey towards a cleaner and greener future," he added.

Having deployed over 700 buses in the state, the company is already contributing significantly to environmental conservation by saving over 22,000 tonnes of tailpipe emissions annually.

"With the addition of 150 buses in Ayodhya, GreenCell Mobility aims to further strengthen its partnership with the state and assist in achieving its goals of electrifying public transport. This initiative not only marks a transformative period for Ayodhya but also sets a precedent for sustainable and environmentally conscious practices in the realm of public transportation," said the company.


Topics :Electric busAyodhyaRam templeBS Web ReportsUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

