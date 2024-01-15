Uber launches EV autos in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

As Ayodhya prepares to welcome tourists and high-profile guests for the Ram temple consecration ceremony , global ride-hailing app Uber has announced the introduction of electric auto-rickshaws in the city.

Uber announced that it has commenced electric auto rickshaw services in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in order to facilitate seamless and affordable travel for locals and tourists in the coming days.





ALSO READ: Ram Temple event: UP CM Aditayanath flags off 100 e-buses for tourists Uber's EV auto rickshaw services will be available through the cab-booking company's mobile app, just like all of its other services. This service will be made more affordable with a faster booking rate to accommodate a high number of rides.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch UberGo and Uber Intercity services in and around Ayodhya in the coming days. The intercity option will be made available to Ayodhya from all cities of Uttar Pradesh.

"We are excited to expand our services to Ayodhya as it emerges on the travel map of millions. With this expansion, we are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region," Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh was quoted as saying by Mint.

The company further said in its statement that the services it is launching in Ayodhya are intended to promote tourism in the city by providing "accessible, economical, and environmentally friendly transportation options."



Preparations underway for Ram mandir consecration ceremony



The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will enthrone Lord Ram at the sanctum-sanctorum of the newly-constructed Ram temple on January 22, and preparations for the same are in full swing across Ayodhya, as the flow of tourists is expected to rapidly increase this week.

The ceremonial installation of Lord Ram inside the temple will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Further, PM Modi has also announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (special ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple.