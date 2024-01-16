Namma Yatri ride-app goes live in Delhi: How is it different from Ola, Uber

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
How is Namma Yatri different from Uber, Ola While tech giants like Uber and Ola charge up to 20 per cent commission on every ride fare that their driver partners earn, Namma Yatri does not act as a middleman or charge commission. "Namma Yatri is a 'Direct-to-Driver' app. There is no commission or middlemen. What you pay goes 100 per cent to the driver and his family…" the company says.
It was onboarded on the central government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform in November 2022. ONDC acts a centralised e-commerce platform, bringing together buyers and sellers at a one-stop shop. Users can compare the prices of a service on ONDC and accordingly choose what suits their needs.
(With PTI inputs)