Namma Yatri ride-app goes live in Delhi: How is it different from Ola, Uber

Namma Yatri, the ride-hailing services provider, was launched in Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party government on Tuesday.

Hailed as an alternative to Ola and Uber, the Bengaluru-based technology application can be used to book auto-rickshaws. It has been built by Juspay Technologies and backed by the Beckn Foundation (by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani).

Following the launch of the mobile application in the national capital, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot said, "I think it's a good initiative by the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), and it will bring the drivers and others on the same platform. The drivers are happy, and they will get customers easily. Meanwhile, the customers would also be able to book an auto easily."

How is Namma Yatri different from Uber, Ola While tech giants like Uber and Ola charge up to 20 per cent commission on every ride fare that their driver partners earn, Namma Yatri does not act as a middleman or charge commission. "Namma Yatri is a 'Direct-to-Driver' app. There is no commission or middlemen. What you pay goes 100 per cent to the driver and his family…" the company says.

It was onboarded on the central government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform in November 2022. ONDC acts a centralised e-commerce platform, bringing together buyers and sellers at a one-stop shop. Users can compare the prices of a service on ONDC and accordingly choose what suits their needs.

Namma Yatri endorses itself as a contributor to the 'open mobility initiative'. "The true strength of an open mobility initiative lies in a collective ecosystem of multiple mobility service providers to coexist on a common standard network…for enhanced choice for customers to avail the benefits of a truly multi-modal offering," Namma Yatri's website reads.

According to its website, the ride-booking application has been built on the Beckn Protocol, which is an open-source protocol.

Over the past year, Namma Yatri has attracted over 170,000 drivers to join the platform and provided services to over 4 million customers, the website further states.



(With PTI inputs)