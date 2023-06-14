Ramkrishna Forgings bags contract in Europe worth 4.5 million euros

Ramkrishna Forgings has bagged an order from a prominent passenger rail coach manufacturer in Europe.

The contract is valued at 4.5 million euros and is set to be fulfilled within a span of two years, the company said in a regulatory statement.

"Ramkrishna Forgings...has successfully received an order to supply undercarriage parts to a renowned European railway passenger coach manufacturer," it said.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole-time Director & CFO, said, "The order not only strengthens our position in the market but also expands our export potential in this vertical. We are confident that our advanced manufacturing capabilities, coupled with our focus on quality and customer satisfaction, will enable us to surpass expectations and forge long-lasting partnership."



Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel and stainless steel forgings.

The company also has presence in the US, Mexico, Turkey and Belgium.