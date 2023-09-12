Home / Companies / News / Rana Kapoor gets relief from SAT; Bain Capital sells 2.82% in L&T Finance

Rana Kapoor gets relief from SAT; Bain Capital sells 2.82% in L&T Finance

Bain Capital sells 2.82% in L&T Finance

BS Reporters

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Tuesday directed Rana Kapoor, former managing director, Yes Bank to deposit Rs 50 lakh within six weeks.

The tribunal passed this direction in an interim order while hearing an appeal by Kapoorl in the mis-selling of Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds case. On September 7, 2022, Sebi in its order imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore on Kapoor following allegations of misselling Yes Bank’s AT-1 bonds to individual investors. Aggrieved by the Sebi’s order, Kapoor had moved SAT.

“We are of the opinion that prima facie a penalty of Rs 2 crore appears to be harsh and disproportionate,” said a bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala, while granting an interim stay on the Sebi order. If the said amount is deposited the balance should not be recovered during the pendency of the appeal, SAT has said. The matter has been listed for a final hearing on November 20

Bain Capital sells 2.82% in L&T Finance

Private equity major Bain Capital on Tuesday sold 2.82 per cent stake in L&T Finance Holdings. The PE firm sold nearly 70 million shares at RS 130 apiece to mop up Rs 910 crore.

Among the buyers were BNP Paribas, SBI Life, DSP Blackrock MF and Bajaj Allianz Life. Shares of L&T Finance closed at Rs 127, down 2.9 per cent over its previous close. At the end of June 2023 quarter, Bain Capital through two affiliate firms held a 4.04 per cent stake in L&T Finance.

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

