Torrent, Zydus collaborate to bring liver disease treatment to India

Torrent, Zydus collaborate to bring liver disease treatment to India

Saroglitazar Mg received approval in March 2020 for NASH treatment and later expanded its indications to include NAFLD

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Pharmaceutical companies Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Zydus Lifesciences on Friday announced that they have entered into a licensing and supply agreement to co-market Saroglitazar Mg for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH) and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) in India. The drug, approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), is seen as a significant step in addressing these health issues.

Torrent will market Saroglitazar Mg in India under the brand name Vorxa. Known for its once-daily, 4mg dose regimen, the drug aims to enhance patient compliance, reduce pill burden, and offer greater convenience for individuals dealing with chronic liver disorders. Zydus will continue marketing the drug under its existing brand names, Lipaglyn and Bilypsa.

Saroglitazar Mg received approval in March 2020 for NASH treatment and later expanded its indications to include NAFLD.

Speaking on this, Managing Director of Zydus, Sharvil Patel stated, “This association with Torrent is a testament to our long-term vision of expanding the reach of our drug. Saroglitazar Mg is one of the critical treatments for patients with NASH and NAFLD and bridges an unmet healthcare need.”

Echoing this sentiment, Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Aman Mehta stated, “In NASH and NAFLD, disease areas with high prevalence and limited therapeutic options backed by clinical evidence, Saroglitazar Magnesium represents a significant advancement. We are delighted to partner with Zydus and add Saroglitazar Magnesium, under the brand name Vorxa®, to our portfolio. This will further augment our gastroenterology franchise and help address emerging unmet patient needs.”

Non-Alcoholic Liver Disease poses a significant health challenge in India, affecting approximately 25 to 30 per cent of the adult population. Of this, nearly 59.10 per cent are estimated to suffer from NASH, a condition that can progress to liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

