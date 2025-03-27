Rapido aims to onboard 200,000 women bike captains in three years

Ride-hailing unicorn Rapido on Wednesday announced that the company is targeting to onboard 200,000 women bike riders in the next three years as part of its Pink Mobility initiative to create employment opportunities for women. The company also announced the nationwide expansion of the initiative at its event here.

“Rapido is committed to creating job opportunities for women drivers through the platform, ensuring fixed monthly earning opportunities up to Rs 25,000 for female captains, promoting long-term financial stability,” the company said.

The ‘Pink Rapido’ initiative for women bike riders, which started initially in Chennai in 2022, has since expanded to Hyderabad and Delhi. There are nearly 350 women bike riders in Chennai, 220 in Hyderabad and 170 in Delhi, respectively, Shravya Reddy, chief of staff at Rapido, said.

The platform also aims to expand its services to 500 cities by October 2025. It is currently available in over 270 cities. The company also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the non-governmental organisation Azad Foundation and social enterprise Sakha Consulting Wings. The tripartite MoU commits to training underprivileged women in professional driving skills, assisting in vehicle procurement and registrations, and providing safety training sessions. “Empowering women is central to Rapido's mission, and the nationwide expansion of our Pink Mobility initiative reflects our commitment to creating a more inclusive mobility ecosystem. These discussions are critical to driving meaningful change for women in the workforce," Reddy said.