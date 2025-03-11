Raptee launches electric motorcycle with 4-wheeler charging compatibility

Chennai-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Raptee.HV has announced that it has received Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certification for its HV30 electric motorcycle, which will enable it to be charged using four-wheeler chargers, granting access to a broader charging infrastructure.

ARAI has granted a CCS2 (Combined Charging System) standard, which is widely used for electric cars. With this adoption, the company aims to leverage the growing network of fast chargers already in place for electric four-wheelers.

This compatibility allows HV30 owners to charge their motorcycles at existing car charging stations, as India’s public charging infrastructure includes over 22,000 charging points. With this, Raptee.HV aims to address infrastructure challenges and reduce charging time compared to traditional two-wheeler chargers.

The company's implementation of a high-voltage powertrain, similar to that found in electric cars, is a key component in enabling this compatibility. Raptee focuses on the motorcycle segment, citing a lack of existing products in this category compared to the electric scooter market.

Commenting on this, Dinesh Arjun, CEO and co-founder, Raptee.HV, said, “We believe the entire motorcycle ecosystem will inevitably transition to high voltage, much like the electric car industry, due to its innate advantages. Certification of an entirely new architecture means developing not just the subcomponents but also the performance, safety, and validation standards, co-creating the supplier ecosystem, and then actively working with the regulatory body to establish the new standards.”

The company expects to reach $25 million in first-year sales, supported by growing demand for premium electric motorcycles and increasing availability of fast-charging options.

Raptee.HV reports that it has received over 8,000 registrations for the HV30, with deliveries set to begin in Chennai and Bangalore in the first quarter of FY26.

The company plans to launch a new electric motorcycle every 12 months, aiming to establish a strong presence in the premium electric two-wheeler segment.

“While it has taken us around six years to build the HV architecture for our first motorcycle, our platforms are now in place to support the launch of a new motorcycle every 12 months from hereon,” Arjun added.

Electric two-wheelers typically require a charger module weighing 4 to 8 kilos, which riders need to carry for charging. Charging these vehicles usually takes between eight and 15 hours. The HV30, however, uses the CCS2 charging standard, allowing it to be charged with the same cable used for electric cars. This eliminates the need for a separate charger, as riders can directly plug into any public fast charger.

The HV30 is priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Raptee.HV has filed 156 patents related to its powertrain and design, indicating a focus on in-house technological development. The company is currently in discussions to secure $19 million in funding to support its expansion and rollout plans.

The company claims that the HV30 can reach 80 per cent charge in under 36 minutes, compared to the industry standard of over five hours. Home charging is also faster, taking about an hour instead of the usual eight to 15 hours.

Raptee.HV's facility in Manapakkam, Chennai, integrates research and development with production, with an installed capacity of 100,000 units annually. The company has also been allocated 40 acres of land in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, for future expansion.

The HV30 is designed to compete with 300cc internal combustion engine motorcycles in terms of performance and price.