Airtel signs deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink to India

In a surprise announcement, Bharti Airtel on Tuesday revealed that it has inked a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to Airtel customers in India. Subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India, the deal will allow Airtel to offer Starlink equipment at the telco's retail stores, as well as Starlink services via Airtel to business customers.

Both sides will also explore opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centres, among others, in even the most rural parts of India, Airtel said.

“Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX’s ability to utilise and benefit from Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India,” the company said in a release.

Starlink provides satcom services in over 100 countries through a constellation of over 7,000 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites operated by SpaceX, the American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider, and satcom company owned by US tech billionaire Elon Musk.

“This is a purely business decision to market Starlink products. Satellite communications represents a major opportunity, and we will showcase the offerings of both Starlink and OneWeb at our retail stores, subject to all necessary approvals,” an Airtel official said under conditions of anonymity.

With a 21.2 per cent share, Bharti Enterprises has been the largest shareholder in satellite operator Eutelsat OneWeb since 2023.

Starlink had applied for a global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services licence in November 2022 and opened pre-booking channels in India in 2021. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already granted Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm Jio Space Limited the GMPCS licence needed to offer satellite-based broadband services in India.

Changing stance

Until now, the parent groups of both entities—Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio—have remained opposed to foreign satcom providers such as Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's subsidiary Project Kuiper entering the Indian market to service key segments.

Last year, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal had called on the government to ensure that all satcom providers abide by the same legal conditions as traditional telecom operators, including paying licence fees and buying spectrum. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has urged Trai to ensure a level playing field between satellite and terrestrial services.

However, last week, Mittal called for telecom operators to partner with satcom providers at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress.

“This is no time to fight,” Mittal had said, referring to terrestrial and satellite operators competing for access to a large untapped market.

Road to licence

Starlink’s GMPCS application process has dragged on due to the lengthy list of exemptions it has sought from certain provisions, citing technical limitations to operate in India.

A key concern has been the company’s inability to comply with mandatory ownership disclosure norms introduced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. These rules mandate that foreign investing entities disclose the details of their owners, investors, and shareholders to clarify whether they involve individuals or entities from countries sharing a land border with India. This move aims to block attempts by China to entrench itself in India’s corporate and technological ecosystems.

According to GMPCS rules, the licensee must use satellites only for authorised services over Indian territory, excluding activities that could compromise national sovereignty and security, such as surveillance or electronic warfare.

The licensee will also be required to create a buffer zone along international borders where services are prohibited, with the specific width determined by the Indian government. Additionally, the licensee must provide call data records to security agencies upon request.