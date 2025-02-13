Rashmi Saluja ceases to be a director on the board of Religare Enterprises

Rashmi Saluja has ceased to be a director on the board of Religare Enterprises, a financial services firm, effective today. This follows a clarification from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confirming that its prior approval is not required for her removal, the company said in an exchange filing.

After Saluja was voted out by the shareholders, Religare sought RBI's guidance on whether the regulator’s permission was needed, given that the company is a listed non-banking financial company (NBFC).

"The company had requested clarification from the RBI regarding the applicability of the regulation, specifically whether prior permission was required in this case. The RBI’s response was received today. Consequently, Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson of the company, ceases to be a director of the company," the company said.

Meanwhile, the open offer made by the Burman family to the shareholders of Religare closed on Thursday after the Supreme Court deadline given to Danny Gaekwad, a US-based investor, to deposit Rs 600 crore expired today.

Gaekwad said he did not receive sufficient time from the regulator to make the payment but has presented evidence to the regulators showing that he has ample liquidity to make a counteroffer of Rs 275 per share, compared to the Rs 235 per share offered by the Burman group.

Religare shares closed at Rs 238 a share on Thursday.

The Burmans had made an open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake in the company after the family office acquired a 25 per cent stake in the company. The open offer received a 0.26 per cent stake in the company.