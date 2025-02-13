VECV opens new manufacturing unit in Bhopal, begins Eicher Pro X deliveries

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, inaugurated a dedicated manufacturing facility and delivered the first batch of Eicher Pro X trucks to leading Indian logistics providers who gathered in Bhopal. This follows the successful launch of the Eicher Pro X small truck at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Vehicles rolling off the all-women final assembly line at this brand-new facility were delivered to leading players in the rapidly transforming Indian logistics industry.

Martin Lundstedt, president and chief executive officer, Volvo Group, said, "Each time I visit India, I am truly amazed by the rapid pace of development, including the transformation towards sustainable and modern logistics and public transport. It is an honour to inaugurate this state-of-the-art facility and deliver the first batch of Eicher Pro X trucks to customers who are redefining logistics in India."

Siddhartha Lal, chairman, Eicher Motors Ltd, and board member, VECV, emphasised Eicher’s legacy of leadership, and added, "The electric-first launch of the Eicher Pro X is a testament to Eicher Trucks and Buses’ legacy of consistently delivering relevant modernisation to the Indian CV industry. I am very proud of Team VECV for executing a truly customer-centred approach while developing the Eicher Pro X product and services ecosystem. With our steady progress in heavy-duty trucks and market leadership in light and medium-duty trucks, VECV is well-positioned to contribute to India’s rapidly modernising logistics sector."

Sofia Frändberg, chairperson, VECV, and senior leader, Volvo Group, emphasised the internationally benchmarked capabilities at VECV, "The Eicher Pro X, developed and commercialised in record time, is a testament to the industry-leading capabilities at VECV. Innovation in the Eicher Pro X does not stop at the product. I am proud to note that it is also built on an all-women assembly line, showcasing innovative approaches that enhance inclusiveness on the manufacturing shopfloor."

Echoing the sentiment of all VECV employees, Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, VECV, said, "The inauguration of Eicher’s small commercial vehicle line and deliveries to our first customers is the fulfilment of our long-standing vision. We are grateful to customers taking delivery today, who were also our partners in the journey to develop this all-new Eicher Pro X. We are confident that the combined expertise built into the Eicher Pro X will cater to the stringent requirements of modern last-mile logistics operations in a sustainable and driver-friendly manner."

Eicher Trucks and Buses remains committed to empowering businesses across India with innovative mobility solutions, and the Eicher Pro X is yet another step toward fulfilling that promise. This first batch of Eicher Pro X vehicles delivered today will join operations across India.