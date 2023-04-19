Home / Companies / News / Rasna expects double-digit growth in volume this summer season

Rasna expects double-digit growth in volume this summer season

This surge, from the 2018-2019 period, is set to come from semi-urban, rural areas

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Premium
Rasna expects double-digit growth in volume this summer season

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rasna, which is known for its beverage concentrate, expects a double-digit growth in volume this summer over 2018-2019, and so, the company’s factories are running at full capacity.
The beverage major is also cashing in on the Ramadan demand.
“All our factories are running at full capacity and the problem I am facing is not being able to produce three-four stock-keeping units. This is due to the high demand,” Piruz Khambatta, chairman of Rasna, told Business Standard.

Topics :RasnaBeverage firms

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Also Read

Rasna founder Areez Khambatta passes away at 85 due to cardiac arrest

Companies protest WHO guidelines to increase taxes on soft drinks

McLeod Russel Sept qtr net up 6% to Rs 131 cr despite dip in revenues

Tata Consumer and Tata Coffee shareholders approve merger at Nov 12 vote

RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge

US analytics firm ThoughtSpot 'acquihires' India's SagasIT Analytics

Testing times: Wipro asks freshers to take new test or get terminated

Air India pilot unions oppose salary proposal, call it anti-labour

How Tim Cook is promoting Apple ahead of its New Delhi store launch

Netflix to crack down on password sharing, upgrades ad-supported plans

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story