How Tim Cook is promoting Apple ahead of its New Delhi store launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday reached Delhi a day after he launched India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai. He is set to throw open the gates of the second retail store in the national capital on Thursday.

Cook, who visited the Lodhi Art District, was mesmerised by the creative wall art, yet he did not miss any opportunity to promote Apple products.

"Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully," the Apple CEO said in a tweet, thanking one of the artists to show how he designed his murals on iPad.

Thank you to the enormously talented @Malimanojmusic for showing me all the ways you’re using Apple products to create music—from songwriting with iPhone to developing unique beats on MacBook Pro. I loved the sneak peek of your new song in Spatial Audio! — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

The brand's first flagship store opened in Mumbai on Tuesday, reflecting the tech giant's interest in investing in the country. The Cupertino-based company's plan to open its flagship store in India had previously been postponed due to Covid-19.

"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history," Cook said in a statement earlier.

iPad vs MacBook Pro

The first generation of iPad was announced in the year 2010. After the success of the first generation, around 10 generations were announced in the following years. In India, the price of an iPad ranges from over Rs 33,000 to Rs 81,000.

On the other hand, Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini in January, powered by the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors. The Mac mini, which starts at Rs 59,900, is slightly less expensive but more powerful than previous versions. However, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro processor now costs Rs 1,99,900 in India, while the previous model with the M1 Pro priced at Rs 1,94,900 when it was released in October 2021.

Delhi Saket store

Apple previewed its second physical store in India on Wednesday, at the Select CityWalk mall in New Delhi.

The company's CEO Tim Cook will open the city's first Apple Store on Thursday, offering personalised support and unique experiences for customers to learn about technology.

"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail, told IANS.

The store employs more than 70 highly skilled retail team members from 18 states who speak more than 15 languages.

Customers seeking hands-on technical and hardware assistance can make a reservation at Apple Saket's Genius Bar.

"Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," said Apple.

"Today at Apple" programming will also take place in a roundtable setting at Apple Saket to provide a more personalised customer experience.

