Rate cuts may boost market demand later this year: Persistent System CEO

For mid-cap IT services and product engineering firm Persistent Systems, the US has continued to grow at a consistent rate. The management said that the Q1 FY25 growth was the 17th consecutive quarter of growth.

With over 80 per cent of its revenue from the US market, the firm's ability to consistently grow shows its ability to compete with the largest IT players, said the management. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer, Persistent Systems, is confident that North America will continue to be a growth engine for the company going forward.

“From our perspective, we are seeing the US/North America as a consistent growth engine, and even when the markets turn, we believe that for us in our revenue portfolio, the US will be a higher growth engine than Europe and other regions,” said Kalra to Business Standard in a video call.

Kalra stressed that even in an existing low-demand environment for the past few quarters, there are visible green shoots. He shared that this was the 17th consecutive growth quarter in US dollars and the 20th quarter of growth in Indian rupees.

For Q1FY25, Persistent reported revenue of Rs 2,737 crore, up 17.9 per cent year-on-year and up 5.7 per cent sequentially. The company signed total contract value deals of $462.8 million, up from $447.7 million in Q4 FY24.

When it comes to green shoots, Kalra says that rate cuts are already making discussions with clients less difficult, and he is hopeful that demand will pick up later this year.

“The last few quarters have been a tepid demand environment. We have seen economic cycles come and go, but we believe there are some green shoots in terms of the rate cut discussion happening in the September quarter and so on and so forth. The discussions are looking optimistic, and that's what our customers are also hoping for,” said Kalra.

However, the firm reported a 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline in net profit at Rs 306.42 crore for Q1FY25, but it grew 33.9 per cent on a YoY basis.

Chief Financial Officer Vinit Teredesai attributed costs incurred in H1B visa filing to have impacted the margins by 60 basis points in the quarter.

He further said that because of the company’s increased investments in sales and marketing and other such costs, its earnings were affected.

“We also invested ourselves very significantly in the last couple of quarters in terms of sales and marketing, and now we think we have reached a stage where we have enough investments done for the leadership part of it, in terms of the assets that need to be played. So, all that put together, our investments are behind us, now we have to just look at how to get the maximum out of the investment that we are making,” he added.

A BNP Paribas report on the recent performance said: “PSYS delivered another quarter of solid revenue growth, but investors worry it is coming at a lower margin. We think the margin pain is transient given a better demand outlook and the potential to lower the onsite and subcontracting mix in costs through offshoring. We find PSYS’ PEG ratio attractive, and the post-results stock-price weakness as a good opportunity to buy.”

Teredesai, however, maintained that the firm's aim is to improve its margins by 200 to 300 basis points in the next two to three years.