Supreme Industries Q1 results: Net profit up 26.8% to Rs 273.37 cr

Plastic products maker Supreme Industries Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 26.83 per cent in consolidated profit to Rs 273.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 215.54 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Supreme Industries.

Its revenue from operations was 11.3 per cent higher at Rs 2,636.35 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 2,368.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of Supreme Industries in the June quarter grew 11.3 per cent to Rs 2,338.38 crore.

