Raymond Realty eyes 30% rise in FY26 sales on robust housing demand

Raymond Realty is targeting a 30 per cent increase in its sales bookings this fiscal year to Rs 3,000 crore on strong launch pipeline of residential projects and robust demand.

Raymond Realty, which is getting listed on stock exchanges on July 1 after demerger from Raymond Ltd, will launch six residential projects this fiscal year in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 14,000 crore.

In an interview with PTI, Raymond Realty CEO Harmohan Sahni said housing demand continues to be strong, especially for reputed real estate developers.

About sales bookings guidance for 2025-26, he said, "We are targeting Rs 3,000 crore pre-sales for the current fiscal year." Sahni said the company believes in keeping conservative target and over-achieving.

Mumbai-based Raymond Realty, one of the leading real estate firms in the country, sold properties worth Rs 2,314 crore last fiscal year as against Rs 2,268 crore in the preceding year. Raymond Realty's revenue rose 45 per cent to Rs 2,313 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,593 crore in the preceding year. Sahni highlighted that the company has achieved significant growth since its inception in 2019. The demerger will position Raymond Realty to pursue its growth trajectory as an independent pure-play real estate business. Sahni said the company has huge land bank in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is also partnering with landowners for development of residential projects.

"In 2019, we started our first project. In the last six years we have built a significant presence at Thane and Mumbai in MMR," Sahni said. "The total gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 40,000 crore is what our portfolio looks like today. Of that, Rs 10,500 crore worth projects have already been launched," he added. Sahni said the remaining projects would be launched in the coming years. Sahni said the company will launch six projects in MMR this fiscal year with sales bookings potential of about Rs 14,000 crore. The company will offer housing units in a price range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore in the upcoming projects.

Sahni said the company is focusing a lot on quality and timely completion of projects. Since inception, Raymond Realty has completed two housing projects while six projects are under construction. On upcoming listing of Raymond Realty, the company said the demerger scheme has become effective from the May 1, 2025, and the record date is May 14, 2025 for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of demerged company, Raymond Ltd. According to the scheme of arrangement, each shareholder of Raymond Ltd will receive one share of Raymond Realty Ltd for every share held in Raymond Ltd. Raymond Group has been a pioneer and leader in fabric manufacturing since 1925, and then forayed into other sectors such as engineering business and real estate.